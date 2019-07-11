Shelton Library Lines

The following programs and activities are taking place at Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch libraries. Plumb is located at 65 Wooster Street. Call 203-924-1580 or 203-924-9461. Huntington Branch is located in the Community Center, 41 Church Street, and can be reached at 203-926-0111. Visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org and click “Events Calendar & Registration” (Blue button on homepage) to register online.

Huntington Branch Library

Spanish with Sandra — Tuesday, July 16 and 23, 4:30 p.m. Children ages 4 to 8 and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Register for the entire month.

Talking in Spanish — Tuesday, July 16 and 23, 5 p.m. Tweens and teens engage in Spanish conversation and interactive activities with Miss Sandra. Register for the entire month.

First Spanish with Sandra — Wednesday, July 17 and 24, 10:30 a.m. Children, babies to age 4, and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Note new day and time. Register.

Danielle’s All Ages Storytime — Thursdays, July 11 and 18, 11:30 a.m. Danielle engages children of all ages (on dry land) with this drop-in storybook session.

Meet Tom Edison — Tuesday, July 16, at 6 p.m. An educational presentation of one of America’s most famous inventors will be given by Todd McLeish. This program is recommended for kids ages 8 and older. Registration is required.

Nappy’s Puppets — Saturday, July 20, at 11 a.m. Children of all ages are welcome to enjoy this performance of silly songs with Jim Napolitano and his shadow puppetry. Audience participation is encouraged. Register for this program.

Plumb Memorial Library

Knit! — Tuesdays, July 10, 6:30 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop-in group; stop in and bring a friend. Group meets in the Reading Room.

Connect: ELL — Friday, July 12 and 19, at 10 a.m. Attention English language learners: in the Conversation Café, there are coffee, tea and light refreshments while you meet people and practice your skills. Community members 18 and older with all levels of English are welcome. No signup, so just show up.

Tai Chi: Thursday sessions — July 11 and 18, 9:05 a.m. Library is offering another set of Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. It’s free and open to the public.

Tai Chi: Friday Sessions - July 12 and 19, 9:05 a.m. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. Tai Chi Fridays are now “Intergenerational Tai Chi.” Throughout the month of July, adults are welcome to bring kids or grandkids (ages 6 and older) to learn the art of Tai Chi.

Fun for Ages 4s & 5s — Tuesday, July 16 and 23, 10:30 a.m. Children ages 4 and 5 are invited to join Mrs. Fritsch for a new series of Story Time for older preschoolers. In order to encourage a sense of independence, children sit in a group to hear stories and do a themed craft. This series lasts six weeks. Registration is required.

PJ Story to Art — Tuesdays, July 16 and 23, 6 p.m. Drop-in with Miss Kim for a Tuesday evening story time where we explore books and then create art based on book. Attendees can come in pjs and bring a favorite lovie too! No registration is needed.

Toddler Times for Ages 2 & 3 — Wednesday, July 17 and 24, 10:30 a.m. Parents and caregivers are invited to join their twos and threes, and Mrs. Fritsch, for 30 minutes of theme based stories and songs. Everyone then goes to the craft tables to make a craft that relates back to the story time theme. This series lasts six weeks. Registration is required.

Babies & Books — Fridays, July 12 and 19, 10:30 a.m. Tots ages 12 to 24 months and their parents and caregivers are invited to join Mrs. Fritsch to a new lap-sit program with stories, finger plays, songs and musical activities. This series lasts six weeks. Registration is required.

Story Time Yoga for Kids — Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m. Miss Kathleen teaches the art of yoga through storytelling. This program is geared toward kids ages 4 to 8. Dates are July 6, July 20 and Aug. 3. Register for this program; sign up once for all four sessions of yoga.

Alphabits — Thursday, July 11 and 18, at 10:30 a.m. A drop-in story time geared toward kids 0 to 5 years old and their caregivers. Attendees can join Miss Maura for a skill-based program story, plus hands-on centers, baby space and music fun.

Creative Cooking w/Chef Whitney — Thursday, July 11, 1:30 p.m. Children 8 to 12 years old are welcome to join Chef Whitney to cook some amazing dishes. This is a hands-on food program. Registration is required and only children need to sign up.

Dino-Mite Bingo — Saturday, July 13, at 10:30 a.m. Not only will we play a fun game with a chance to win prizes but we will learn about different species of dinosaurs. All ages welcome, and registration is required.

Bookworms — Monday, July 15 and 22, at 10:30 a.m. Attendees can join Miss Maura for a themed drop in story and craft time for kids 1 to 5 years old and their caregivers.

Book Buddies — Monday, July 15, at 6:30 p.m. Attention all kindergarteners, first and second graders: come and join a brand-new celebration of literature with Mrs. Fritsch. Each month we will explore a different genre of storytelling including fairy tales, myths, legends, fables, school stories and more. Join in a lively discussion of the story and a craft or activity related to the theme. Registration is required.

W.I.C. (Women, Infant, Children) — Friday, July 19, at 9 a.m. Benefits distribution; appointments through Naugatuck Valley Health District. To make an appointment or to qualify for the program, call 203-888-1271. W.I.C. will meet in the Meeting Room.

Home delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203-926-0111. This project is underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.