Shelton Library Lines: Bingo bash Sept. 7

The following programs and activities are taking place at Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch libraries. Plumb is located at 65 Wooster Street. Call 203-924-1580 or 203-924-9461. Huntington Branch is located in the Community Center, 41 Church Street, and can be reached at 203-926-0111. Visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org and click “Events Calendar & Registration” (Blue button on homepage) to register online.

Beginning in September, Friends of the Shelton Library System is no longer accepting book donations due to pending renovations of the Children’s Department. Visit the website for a list of places where books/media can be donated. Do not drop off donations at Plumb Library. There will not be a book sale this autumn.

Huntington Branch Library

Spanish with Sandra — Tuesday, Sept. 3 and 10, 4:30 p.m. Children ages 4 to 8 and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Register for the entire month.

Talking in Spanish — Tuesday, Sept. 3 and 10, 5 p.m. Tweens and teens engage in Spanish conversation and interactive activities with Miss Sandra. Register for the entire month.

First Spanish with Sandra — Wednesday, Sept. 4 and 11, 10:30 a.m. Children, babies to age 4, and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Note new day and time. Register.

Danielle’s All Ages Storytime — Thursdays, Aug. 29 and Sept. 5, 11:30 a.m. Danielle engages children of all ages (on dry land) with this drop-in storybook session.

Shelton Reading Circle - Friday, Sept. 6, 1 p.m. The selection for September is Keep Quiet by Lisa Scottoline. This is an emotionally gripping and complex story about one man’s split-second decision to protect his son — and the devastating consequences that follow. October’s title is In the Woods by Tana French. Books will be available at the Huntington Branch Library.

Plumb Memorial Library

Knit! — Tuesdays, Sept. 3 and 10, 6:30 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop-in group; stop in and bring a friend. Group meets in the Reading Room.

Tai Chi: Thursday sessions — Aug. 29 and Sept. 5, 9:05 a.m. Library is offering another set of Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. It’s free and open to the public.

Tai Chi: Friday Sessions — Aug. 30, 9:05 a.m. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. Tai Chi Fridays are now “Intergenerational Tai Chi.” Throughout the month of July, adults are welcome to bring kids or grandchildren (ages 6 and older) to learn the art of Tai Chi.

Connect: ELL Conversations Café — Fridays, Aug. 30 and Sept. 6, 10 a.m. Attention English Language Learners. Enjoy coffee, tea and light refreshments while you meet friendly people and practice your skills. Community members 18 years old and with all levels of English are welcome to attend. No sign-up, so just show up.

Back-to-School Bingo - Saturday, Sept. 7, 1 p.m. Instead of looking and listening for numbers and letters, we will look and listen for things that are related to school. If you match the called school items to your Bingo board you could win a prize. All ages welcome to attend. Caregivers must remain with their children for program duration. This will be the last Children’s Program at Plumb in the Meeting Room before renovations begin.

Home delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203-926-0111. This project is underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.