Shelton Library Lines: Book, writing clubs on tap

The following programs and activities are taking place at Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch libraries. Plumb is located at 65 Wooster Street. Call 203-924-1580 or 203-924-9461. Huntington Branch is located in the Community Center, 41 Church Street, and can be reached at 203-926-0111. Visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org and click “Events Calendar & Registration” (Blue button on homepage) to register online.

Huntington Branch Library

Spanish with Sandra — Tuesday, July 30, 4:30 p.m. Children ages 4 to 8 and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Register for the entire month.

Talking in Spanish — Tuesday, July 30, 5 p.m. Tweens and teens engage in Spanish conversation and interactive activities with Miss Sandra. Register for the entire month.

First Spanish with Sandra — Wednesday, July 31, 10:30 a.m. Children, babies to age 4, and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Note new day and time. Register.

Danielle’s All Ages Storytime — Thursdays, July 25, 11:30 a.m. Danielle engages children of all ages (on dry land) with this drop-in storybook session.

Plumb Memorial Library

Knit! — Tuesdays, July 30 and Aug. 6, 6:30 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop-in group; stop in and bring a friend. Group meets in the Reading Room.

Connect: ELL — Friday, July 26, at 10 a.m. Attention English language learners: in the Conversation Café, there are coffee, tea and light refreshments while you meet people and practice your skills. Community members 18 and older with all levels of English are welcome. No signup, so just show up.

Tai Chi: Thursday sessions — July 25 and Aug. 1, 9:05 a.m. Library is offering another set of Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. It’s free and open to the public.

Tai Chi: Friday Sessions — July 26 and Aug. 2, 9:05 a.m. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. Tai Chi Fridays are now “Intergenerational Tai Chi.” Throughout the month of July, adults are welcome to bring kids or grandkids (ages 6 and older) to learn the art of Tai Chi.

Fun for Ages 4s & 5s — Tuesday, July 30 and Aug. 6, 10:30 a.m. Children ages 4 and 5 are invited to join Mrs. Fritsch for a new series of Story Time for older preschoolers. In order to encourage a sense of independence, children sit in a group to hear stories and do a themed craft. This series lasts six weeks. Registration is required.

PJ Story to Art — Tuesdays, July 23 and 30, 6 p.m. Drop-in with Miss Kim for a Tuesday evening story time where we explore books and then create art based on book. Attendees can come in pjs and bring a favorite lovie too! No registration is needed.

Toddler Times for Ages 2 & 3 — Wednesday, July 31 and Aug. 7, 10:30 a.m. Parents and caregivers are invited to join their twos and threes, and Mrs. Fritsch, for 30 minutes of theme based stories and songs. Everyone then goes to the craft tables to make a craft that relates back to the story time theme. This series lasts six weeks. Registration is required.

Babies & Books — Fridays, July 26 and Aug. 2, 10:30 a.m. Tots ages 12 to 24 months and their parents and caregivers are invited to join Mrs. Fritsch to a new lap-sit program with stories, finger plays, songs and musical activities. This series lasts six weeks. Registration is required.

Story Time Yoga for Kids — Saturday, Aug. 3, 10 a.m. Miss Kathleen teaches the art of yoga through storytelling. This program is geared toward kids ages 4 to 8. Register for this program; sign up once for all four sessions of yoga.

Alphabits — Thursday, July 25 and Aug. 1, at 10:30 a.m. A drop-in story time geared toward kids 0 to 5 years old and their caregivers. Attendees can join Miss Maura for a skill-based program story, plus hands-on centers, baby space and music fun.

Bookworms — Monday, July 29, at 10:30 a.m. Attendees can join Miss Maura for a themed drop in story and craft time for kids 1 to 5 years old and their caregivers.

Commodore Hull Writers’ Group — Saturday, Aug. 3, 11 a.m. Are you an aspiring writer, or already one? This new group is dedicated to critique, inspire, share, and solicit input from perspective and fellow writers. Group will be meeting twice a month, and is open to all ages. No registration is required.

Home delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203-926-0111. This project is underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.