Shelton Library Lines: Crafts, Tai Chi, college funding solutions on tap

The following programs and activities are taking place at Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch libraries. Plumb is located at 65 Wooster Street. Call 203-924-1580 or 203-924-9461. Huntington Branch is located in the Community Center, 41 Church Street, and can be reached at 203-926-0111. Visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org and click “Events Calendar & Registration” (blue button on homepage) to register online.

Plumb’s Children’s Department is closed. Museum passes will still be available to check out from the Adult Circulation Desk. Requests for materials from other libraries will still be made available; children’s holds will be at the Adult Desk. Patrons looking for all children’s books may go to Huntington Branch Library or any neighboring library. For any other inquiries, call 203-9240-1580.

Huntington Branch Library

Story Explorers - Tuesdays, Jan. 21 and 28, 10:30 a.m. Children from infants to 5 and their caregivers can join Ms. Jessica for a drop-in story time complete with music, movement, and a hands-on activity.

Baby Sensory - Thursday, Jan. 23, 10:30 a.m. Babies up to 18 months and their caregivers can join Ms. Jessica for songs, movement, and a variety of stimulating sensory experiences. Registration is required.

Crafternoon - Wednesday, Jan. 22, 3:30 p.m. Children ages 5 to 12 and their caregivers are welcome to join Ms. Jessica for a make and take season craft. Registration is required.

Plumb Memorial Library

Knit! — Tuesday, Jan. 21, 6:30 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat; lots of support and fellowship in this drop-in group. Group meets in the Reading Room.

Tai Chi: Thursday sessions — Jan. 23, 9:05 a.m. This is another set of Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. It’s free and open to the public.

Connect: ELL Conversations Café - Fridays, Jan. 17 and 24, 10 a.m. Attention English Language Learners: Join us at Plumb for a relaxed and fun morning of Conversation Café for coffee, tea and light refreshments while you meet friendly people and practice your skills. Community members 18 years old and older with all levels of English are welcome. No sign-up, so just show up.

SWCAPA - Monday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m. South West chapter of CT Authors and Publishers Association offers speakers and support, new members welcome.

Between the Pages Book Club - Wednesday, Jan. 22, 6:30 p.m. Love to read or just need more practice? Join Miss Maura for a monthly book club for readers in grades third and fourth only. Participants will read a monthly book at home then meet in the library for an interactive book discussion and fun activities. Each registered child will receive a free copy of the book. This program is sponsored by the Shelton exc-EL grant. Registration is required.

Advanced College Funding Solutions - Thursday, Jan. 23, 7 p.m. Join this free, open to the public, program and learn about college funding. Learn about the various programs and methods to make college more affordable.

W.I.C.: Women, Infant, and Children - Friday, Jan. 17, 9 a.m. Benefits distribution; appointments through Naugatuck Valley Health District. To make an appointment or to qualify for the program, call 203-888-1271. W.I.C. meets in the Meeting Room at Plumb easily accessed for parents/caregivers with strollers.

Home delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203-926-0111. This project is underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.