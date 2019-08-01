Shelton Library Lines: Plumb hosts end of summer party Aug. 3

The following programs and activities are taking place at Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch libraries. Plumb is located at 65 Wooster Street. Call 203-924-1580 or 203-924-9461. Huntington Branch is located in the Community Center, 41 Church Street, and can be reached at 203-926-0111. Visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org and click “Events Calendar & Registration” (Blue button on homepage) to register online.

Huntington Branch Library

First Friday Book Discussion — Friday, Aug. 2, 1 p.m. The selection for August is A Spool of Blue Thread by Anne Tyler. “It was a beautiful, breezy, yellow-and-green afternoon…” This is how Abby Whitshank always begins the story of how she fell in love with Red that day in July. September’s title is Keep Quiet by Lisa Scottoline. Books will be available at the Huntington Branch Library.

Spanish with Sandra — Tuesday, Aug. 6 and 13, 4:30 p.m. Children ages 4 to 8 and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Register for the entire month.

Talking in Spanish — Tuesday, Aug. 6 and 13, 5 p.m. Tweens and teens engage in Spanish conversation and interactive activities with Miss Sandra. Register for the entire month.

First Spanish with Sandra — Wednesday, Aug. 7 and 14, 10:30 a.m. Children, babies to age 4, and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Note new day and time. Register.

Danielle’s All Ages Storytime — Thursdays, Aug. 8 and 15, 11:30 a.m. Danielle engages children of all ages (on dry land) with this drop-in storybook session.

Henry the Juggler — Saturday, Aug. 10, 11 a.m. This hilarious and entertaining juggling act will appeal to children ages 4 to 10 and their families. Henry Lappen performs this program in mime with some audience participation. This program will be held in the Community Center gym. Registration is necessary.

Plumb Memorial Library

Knit! — Tuesdays, Aug. 6 and 13, 6:30 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop-in group; stop in and bring a friend. Group meets in the Reading Room.

Tai Chi: Thursday sessions — Aug. 1 and 8, 9:05 a.m. Library is offering another set of Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. It’s free and open to the public.

Tai Chi: Friday Sessions — Aug. 2 and 9, 9:05 a.m. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. Tai Chi Fridays are now “Intergenerational Tai Chi.” Throughout the month of July, adults are welcome to bring kids or grandkids (ages 6 and older) to learn the art of Tai Chi.

Fun for Ages 4s & 5s — Tuesday, Aug. 6, 10:30 a.m. Children ages 4 and 5 are invited to join Mrs. Fritsch for a new series of Story Time for older preschoolers. In order to encourage a sense of independence, children sit in a group to hear stories and do a themed craft. This series lasts six weeks. Registration is required.

PJ Story to Art — Tuesdays, Aug. 6, 6 p.m. Drop-in with Miss Kim for a Tuesday evening story time where we explore books and then create art based on book. Attendees can come in pjs and bring a favorite lovie too. No registration is needed.

Toddler Times for Ages 2 & 3 — Wednesday, Aug. 7, 10:30 a.m. Parents and caregivers are invited to join their twos and threes, and Mrs. Fritsch, for 30 minutes of theme based stories and songs. Everyone then goes to the craft tables to make a craft that relates back to the story time theme. This series lasts six weeks. Registration is required.

Babies & Books — Fridays, Aug. 2 and 9, 10:30 a.m. Tots ages 12 to 24 months and their parents and caregivers are invited to join Mrs. Fritsch to a new lap-sit program with stories, finger plays, songs and musical activities. This series lasts six weeks. Registration is required.

Story Time Yoga for Kids — Saturday, Aug. 3, 10 a.m. Miss Kathleen teaches the art of yoga through storytelling. This program is geared toward kids ages 4 to 8. Register for this program; sign up once for all four sessions of yoga.

Alphabits — Thursday, Aug. 1, at 10:30 a.m. A drop-in story time geared toward kids 0 to 5 years old and their caregivers. Attendees can join Miss Maura for a skill-based program story, plus hands-on centers, baby space and music fun.

Commodore Hull Writers’ Group — Saturday, Aug. 3, 11 a.m. Are you an aspiring writer, or already one? This new group is dedicated to critique, inspire, share, and solicit input from perspective and fellow writers. Group will be meeting twice a month, and is open to all ages. No registration is required.

Kids End of Summer Party: Les Julian — Saturday, Aug. 3, 11 a.m.

Olde Ripton Garden Club — Monday, Aug. 5, 10:30 a.m. Local gardeners and plantsmen meet to share experiences, information and support. New members are always welcome and $5 fee is asked to join the group.

Teen Pizza & “Throwback” Movie: Back to the Future — Monday, Aug. 5, 5:30 p.m. Freshly made pizza will be served.

Home delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203-926-0111. This project is underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.