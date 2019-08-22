Shelton Library Lines: Plumb hosts luau Aug. 27

The following programs and activities are taking place at Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch libraries. Plumb is located at 65 Wooster Street. Call 203-924-1580 or 203-924-9461. Huntington Branch is located in the Community Center, 41 Church Street, and can be reached at 203-926-0111. Visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org and click “Events Calendar & Registration” (Blue button on homepage) to register online.

Huntington Branch Library

Spanish with Sandra — Tuesday, Aug. 27 and Sept. 3, 4:30 p.m. Children ages 4 to 8 and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Register for the entire month.

Talking in Spanish — Tuesday, Aug. 27 and Sept. 3, 5 p.m. Tweens and teens engage in Spanish conversation and interactive activities with Miss Sandra. Register for the entire month.

First Spanish with Sandra — Wednesday, Aug. 28 and Sept. 4, 10:30 a.m. Children, babies to age 4, and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Note new day and time. Register.

Danielle’s All Ages Storytime — Thursdays, Aug. 22 and 29, 11:30 a.m. Danielle engages children of all ages (on dry land) with this drop-in storybook session.

Shelton Reading Circle - Friday, Sept. 6, 1 p.m. The selection for September is Keep Quiet by Lisa Scottoline. This is an emotionally gripping and complex story about one man’s split-second decision to protect his son — and the devastating consequences that follow. October’s title is In the Woods by Tana French. Books will be available at the Huntington Branch Library.

Plumb Memorial Library

Knit! — Tuesdays, Aug. 27 and Sept. 3, 6:30 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop-in group; stop in and bring a friend. Group meets in the Reading Room.

Tai Chi: Thursday sessions — Aug. 22 and 29, 9:05 a.m. Library is offering another set of Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. It’s free and open to the public.

Tai Chi: Friday Sessions — Aug. 23 and 30, 9:05 a.m. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. Tai Chi Fridays are now “Intergenerational Tai Chi.” Throughout the month of July, adults are welcome to bring kids or grandchildren (ages 6 and older) to learn the art of Tai Chi.

Connect: ELL Conversations Café — Fridays, Aug. 23 and 30, 10 a.m. Attention English Language Learners. Enjoy coffee, tea and light refreshments while you meet friendly people and practice your skills. Community members 18 years old and with all levels of English are welcome to attend. No sign-up, so just show up.

Fun with Flags Bingo — Saturday, Aug. 24, 10:30 a.m. Join Miss Maurato play the traditional game of Bingo with a twist by looking and listening for the flags and countries of the world that will be called. There will be a chance to win prizes, too. Caregivers must remain with their children for program duration. Registration is required.

Library Luau - Tuesday, Aug. 27, 10:30 a.m. Aloha! Join Miss Maura in your best island attire (Hawaiian shirts, flip flops, sundresses, shades) for this Hawaiian party we will enjoy a story, crafting a lei and dancing the limbo and enjoying an island snack. Caregivers must remain with their children for program duration. Registration required for children 0 to 9 years old.

Novel Ideas Book Club - Wednesday, Aug. 28, 6:30 p.m. Attention fifth and sixth grade readers join us for a monthly book club: "Novel Ideas" created for your grade levels. Each registered reader will receive a free copy of that month's book. Read book prior to attending our monthly meeting. At each meeting we will discuss the book, engage in story related activities while enjoying refreshments. Generously sponsored by exc-EL grant. Registration is required.

Home delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203-926-0111. This project is underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.