Shelton Library Lines: SanAngelo bash set Saturday

The following programs and activities are taking place at Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch libraries. Plumb is located at 65 Wooster Street. Call 203-924-1580 or 203-924-9461. Huntington Branch is located in the Community Center, 41 Church Street, and can be reached at 203-926-0111. Visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org and click “Events Calendar & Registration” (Blue button on homepage) to register online.

Friends of the Shelton Library System is no longer accepting book donations due to pending renovations of the Children’s Department. Visit the website for a list of places where books/media can be donated. Do not drop off donations at Plumb Library. There will not be a book sale this autumn.

Huntington Branch Library

Spanish with Sandra — Tuesday, Sept. 24 and Oct. 1, 4:30 p.m. Children ages 4 to 8 and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Register for the entire month.

Talking in Spanish — Tuesday, Sept. 24 and Oct. 1, 5 p.m. Tweens and teens engage in Spanish conversation and interactive activities with Miss Sandra. Register for the entire month.

First Spanish with Sandra — Wednesday, Sept. 25 and Oct. 2, 10:30 a.m. Children, babies to age 4, and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Note new day and time. Register.

Danielle’s All Ages Storytime — Thursdays, Sept. 19 and 26, 11:30 a.m. Danielle engages children of all ages (on dry land) with this drop-in storybook session.

Plumb Memorial Library

Knit! — Tuesdays, Sept. 24 and Oct. 1, 6:30 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop-in group; stop in and bring a friend. Group meets in the Reading Room.

Tai Chi: Thursday sessions — Sept. 26, 9:05 a.m. Library is offering another set of Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. It’s free and open to the public.

Connect: ELL Conversations Café — Fridays, Sept. 20 and 27, 10 a.m. Attention English Language Learners. Visitors can enjoy coffee, tea and light refreshments while meeting friendly people and practice skills. Community members 18 years old and with all levels of English are welcome to attend. No sign-up, so just show up.

W.I.C. (Women, Infant, Children) - Friday, Sept. 20, 9 a.m. Benefits distribution; appointments through Naugatuck Valley Health District. To make an appointment, or to qualify for the program, call 203-888-1271

Yankee Chapter Salt and Pepper Club - Saturday, Sept. 21, 10:30 a.m. Members share collections and stories in this meeting. New members welcome and enjoy the unique items collectors own.

Ryan SanAngelo Reboot! - Saturday, Sept. 21, 11:30 a.m. A celebration of beginner readers: 0 to 8 years old and their caregivers with a special musical performance by friend, “Ryan SanAngelo.” Attendees bring a picnic lunch (no nuts) and a towel/blanket to sit on. The library will provide Hood ice cream cups and gluten-free cookies for dessert. Caregivers must remain with their children for program duration. This program will take place in Huntington Branch Library Meeting Room and registration is required.

Books @ Noon - Monday, Sept. 23, noon. This book discussion group for adults meets on fourth Mondays every month at noon. This month’s selection is The Husband’s Secret, by Liane Moriarty.

Advanced College Funding Solutions - Tuesday, Sept. 24, 7 p.m. In this free, open to the public program, attendees learn about college funding and various programs and methods to make college more affordable.

Home delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203-926-0111. This project is underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.