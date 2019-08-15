Shelton Library Lines - Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse featured at Plumb

The following programs and activities are taking place at Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch libraries. Plumb is located at 65 Wooster Street. Call 203-924-1580 or 203-924-9461. Huntington Branch is located in the Community Center, 41 Church Street, and can be reached at 203-926-0111. Visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org and click “Events Calendar & Registration” (Blue button on homepage) to register online.

Huntington Branch Library

Spanish with Sandra — Tuesday, Aug. 20 and 27, 4:30 p.m. Children ages 4 to 8 and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Register for the entire month.

Talking in Spanish — Tuesday, Aug. 20 and 27, 5 p.m. Tweens and teens engage in Spanish conversation and interactive activities with Miss Sandra. Register for the entire month.

First Spanish with Sandra — Wednesday, Aug. 21 and 28, 10:30 a.m. Children, babies to age 4, and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Note new day and time. Register.

Danielle’s All Ages Storytime — Thursdays, Aug. 15 and 22, 11:30 a.m. Danielle engages children of all ages (on dry land) with this drop-in storybook session.

Plumb Memorial Library

Knit! — Tuesdays, Aug. 20 and 27, 6:30 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop-in group; stop in and bring a friend. Group meets in the Reading Room.

Tai Chi: Thursday sessions — Aug. 15 and 22, 9:05 a.m. Library is offering another set of Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. It’s free and open to the public.

Tai Chi: Friday Sessions — Aug. 16 and 23, 9:05 a.m. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. Tai Chi Fridays are now “Intergenerational Tai Chi.” Throughout the month of July, adults are welcome to bring kids or grandchildren (ages 6 and older) to learn the art of Tai Chi.

Rubber Ducky Picnic — Thursday, Aug. 15, 11:30 a.m. A special celebration of the end of summer reading for our beginner readers (0 to 4 years old, older siblings are welcome, too) with “Rubber Ducky Picnic.” Bring your own lunch or snack plus a beach towel or blanket to sit on. No nuts. The library will provide each registered child a dessert: Hood Ice Cream Cup or Gluten-free Cookies and a water bottle too. There will be entertainment with Ryan SanAngelo. Caregivers are required to remain with their children for the program duration. Registration is required.

W.I.C. (Women, Infant, Children) — Friday, Aug. 16, 9 a.m. Benefits distribution; appointments through Naugatuck Valley Health District. To make an appointment, or to qualify for the program, call 203-888-1271. W.I.C. will meet in the Meeting Room.

Connect: ELL Conversations Café — Fridays, Aug. 16 and 23, 10 a.m. Attention English Language Learners. Enjoy coffee, tea and light refreshments while you meet friendly people and practice your skills. Community members 18 years old and with all levels of English are welcome to attend. No sign-up, so just show up.

Artist Workshop: Michael Albert — Saturday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. Artist Michael Albert will be doing an all day workshop for kids ages 7 to 17 creating Text to Art. Bring bagged lunch and we will provide water and dessert.

Between the Pages Book Club — Wednesday, Aug. 21, 6:30 p.m. Calling all third and fourth graders to join Miss Maura for a monthly book club at Plumb Memorial Library. Upon registering each child will receive a free copy of that month’s book. Program will be held in the Upstairs CT Room. Caregivers are required to remain in Plumb Library for program duration. Registration is required each month for this book club.

Fun with Flags BINGO — Saturday, Aug. 24, 10:30 a.m. Join Miss Maurato play the traditional game of BINGO with a twist by looking and listening for the flags and countries of the world that will be called. There will be a chance to win prizes, too. Caregivers must remain with their children for program duration. Registration is required.

Summer Movies: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — Monday, Aug. 19, 5:30 p.m. The final free family movie is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. This flick is about Marvel’s famous webbed hero, Spider-Man, that takes him across parallel dimensions and teaming up with Spider-Men of those dimensions to stop a threat to all reality. Water and snacks will be provided by library. All ages welcome to register.

Home delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203-926-0111. This project is underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.