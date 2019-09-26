Shelton Library Lines: Two Gentlemen of Verona Oct. 4

The following programs and activities are taking place at Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch libraries. Plumb is located at 65 Wooster Street. Call 203-924-1580 or 203-924-9461. Huntington Branch is located in the Community Center, 41 Church Street, and can be reached at 203-926-0111. Visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org and click “Events Calendar & Registration” (Blue button on homepage) to register online.

Friends of the Shelton Library System is no longer accepting book donations due to pending renovations of the Children’s Department. Visit the website for a list of places where books/media can be donated. Do not drop off donations at Plumb Library. There will not be a book sale this autumn.

Huntington Branch Library

Spanish with Sandra — Tuesday, Oct. 1 and 8, 4:30 p.m. Children ages 4 to 8 and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Register for the entire month.

Talking in Spanish — Tuesday, Oct. 1 and 8, 5 p.m. Tweens and teens engage in Spanish conversation and interactive activities with Miss Sandra. Register for the entire month.

First Spanish with Sandra — Wednesday, Oct. 2 and 9, 10:30 a.m. Children, babies to age 4, and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Note new day and time. Register.

Danielle’s All Ages Storytime — Thursdays, Sept. 26, 11:30 a.m. Danielle engages children of all ages (on dry land) with this drop-in storybook session.

Bookworms - Tuesday, Oct. 1 and 8, 10:30 a.m. Miss Maura with a themed drop-in story and craft time for kids 1 to 5 years old and their caregivers; Freezer Dance and Do Re Mi. No program on Oct. 15.

Plumb Memorial Library

Miss Maura’s story times, and other children’s programs, will be held at Huntington Branch Library as the renovations at Plumb begin in the Children’s Department. Check above for program information. However, all kids’ book clubs will still meet at Plumb.

Knit! — Tuesdays, Oct. 1 and 8, 6:30 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop-in group; stop in and bring a friend. Group meets in the Reading Room.

Tai Chi: Thursday sessions — Oct. 3 and 26, 9:05 a.m. Library is offering another set of Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. It’s free and open to the public.

Connect: ELL Conversations Café — Fridays, Sept. 27 and Oct. 4, 10 a.m. Attention English Language Learners. Visitors can enjoy coffee, tea and light refreshments while meeting friendly people and practice skills. Community members 18 years old and with all levels of English are welcome to attend. No sign-up, so just show up.

Valley Shakespeare Festival Performance: Two Gentlemen of Verona - Friday, Oct. 4, 6 p.m. The Valley Shakespeare Festival will be performing a reading of Two Gentlemen of Verona. This is part of their fall tour. It is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

Home delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203-926-0111. This project is underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.