SHELTON — Carol Del Sole was 8 when her family joined what was then a thriving Trinity Lutheran Church in the heart of the city’s downtown.
That was 1962, and in the ensuing years, she was baptized, confirmed and married in the church she’s always called home. What she has also lived through is a dwindling congregation in recent years — so small in fact, the church, which has been in the city for more than 120 years — is closing its doors.