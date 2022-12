This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SHELTON — Plans continue to come together for work on the Constitution Boulevard extension as well as the Mas property.

The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting Tuesday, approved a resubdivision of some 58 acres of the city-owned property known as the Mas property. Construction of Constitution Boulevard West off Bridgeport Avenue would allow access to what has been a landlocked property.

City corporation counsel Fran Teodosio told the commission that the resubdivision allows for the city to move forward with contracts it has reached to sell acreage to several companies. The map presented shows six separate lots.

The Board of Aldermen, at its November meeting, approved the sale of 3.94 acres of the city-owned land to ARP Welding, LLC, for about $335,000, about $85,000 per acre. This latest deal comes a month after the city approved four deals, in which Shelton sold some 26 acres for a total of nearly $2.4 million.

Teodosio said that the lot lines currently in place may be adjusted as the process moves forward, but commission approval is necessary at this point.

The commission opened a public hearing on the city’s request, and after a short presentation and no public comment, commissioners voted to approve the request.

In a separate move, the commission also offered a positive referral for the city’s request to construct the new roadway, which includes installation of public utilities.

The Constitution Boulevard West maps also show that Blacks Hill Road — which starts as Cots Street off Bridgeport Avenue — will not connect to the the new roadway but will instead end in a cul de sac, eliminating any connection to the new roadway.

Blacks Hill Road, coming from Bridgeport Avenue, will connect to the new Constitution Boulevard West, according to the proposed map.

Mayor Mark Lauretti, noting that the city purchased the Mas property for $600,000 in 1996, told the aldermen in November this latest deal represents the final sale of land off the nearly 70-acre parcel. Beginning of the construction of the Constitution Boulevard extension, essential for reaching the presently land-locked Mas property, is imminent, the mayor has stated.