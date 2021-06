SHELTON — A major portion of Woodside Plaza will soon be getting a major makeover.

The Planning and Zoning Commission at its meeting last week approved the property owners’ plans to redevelop two of the buildings on the Bridgeport Avenue property.

Plans call for demolition and redevelopment of some 14,700 square feet of retail and office space on the property which also houses Plaza Diner and a Dunkin Donuts to the rear of the site.

“We look forward to the improvements to the plaza,” commission Chair Virginia Harger said, adding that the property’s owners have been longtime commercial operators in the city. “We wish you all the best.”

The plans call for phased development. The work would begin with demolition of the smaller building now home to Pepe Realty and Hair Language — the former home of the since-closed Woodside Deli — which will be rebuilt and modernized.

The next phase calls for the demolition of another separate structure — the current home of DJ’s Pizza and Wash Time Laundry — and the larger building attached to the Plaza Diner.

The businesses are to remain, which is the reason for the phased work, the commission was told.

Plaza Diner would be untouched in the plan. In place of the two demolished structures would be one two-story building with retail outlets on the first floor and offices on the second floor.

The new phase one replacement building would be one story but larger than the building it would replace. It would also be farther away from the two-story structure, allowing for a two-way access to the rear of the property, the plans say.

The application states that 122 parking spaces are required, and the plans show 123 spots.

