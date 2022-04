SHELTON — Dogtopia, a nationally known dog day care operation, is officially coming to Shelton.

The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-1, with Chair Virginia Harger opposed, approving the business to occupy space at Shelton Place, 850 Bridgeport Ave. — presently home to Staples and Domino’s Pizza.

The commission had earlier this year approved a modification to the site’s Planned Development District status, allowing the type of business but not Dogtopia specifically. That move forced the company to return to the commission Tuesday to seek a certificate of zoning compliance.

The approval now allows Dogtopia to set up shop in space formerly occupied by Panera Bread, which closed last year with plans to reopen in Fountain Square.

Commissioners chose to separate Dogtopia from the PDD modification after raising concerns about overnight boarding, which the owners stated was a small part of the overall business model.

Harger said there was a need for the dog care business but questioned the overnight boarding option that the business owners proposed.

“I don’t believe overnight boarding should be in this application or at this location,” Harger said after casting the lone opposition vote.

Dogtopia is a national chain of dog day care centers with more than 160 locations in the United States and Canada. The business offers dog care with daycare, grooming and overnight boarding services seven days a week. In all, the business will have 20 employees, with at least six working each shift.

The application states that Dogtopia owners target higher income locations, and the tenant seeking to move into Shelton Place is “the franchise owner of 16 Dogtopias throughout Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.”

The proposed owner also operates Connecticut locations in Stamford, Norwalk, Fairfield and Milford, “and they see Shelton as a great fit,” the application states.

Dogtopia’s use would not require any structural modifications to the existing exterior or additional parking.

