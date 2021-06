SHELTON — The city has just rolled out the red carpet for businesses requiring warehousing space.

The Planning and Zoning Commission at its meeting Wednesday approved two zoning amendments focused on accessory warehousing and storage, one specifically allowing businesses to include warehousing space in the light industrial zone with a site plan approval.

The change would not affect current regulations that ban warehousing from being a primary operation in the zone.

“Over the past two years, staff and the city administration have received numerous inquiries from businesses about having accessory warehousing incidental to their business operations,” Zoning Administrator Alex Rossetti said in his presentation to the commission.

“Unfortunately, we had to tell most of them that their proposals would require a (Planned Development District) or variances and would not be a site plan or other simple P&Z application,” Rossetti added. “The timeline and complications deterred most of them from proceeding.”

Rossetti said the city’s hope is that the amendments will offer “new applicants a path forward in the LIP zone by allowing accessory warehousing with a site plan application accompanying a primary permitted use.”

.

In other business, the commission approved R.D. Scinto Inc.’s proposed modification to an already approved use for 11.18 acres of vacant land on Waterview Drive. The change allows R.D. Scinto Inc. to develop a facility that allows for warehousing and wholesale businesses.

Rob Scinto, an R.D. Scinto executive, told the commission he is talking to multiple companies interested in the space with a focus on manufacturing. Granting the change, Scinto says, allows for flexibility in the type of tenant who can occupy the site.

“There will be jobs,” Scinto said.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com