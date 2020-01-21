Shelton PD arrest trio in comic book heist

SHELTON — Shelton police arrested three men Tuesday in connection with the theft of $250,000 worth of comic books from a storage unit in Shelton last summer.

James Wadsworth Sr., 49, of Ansonia; James Wadsworth Jr., 30, of Ansonia; and Saul Salazar, 32, of Shelton were each charged with first-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny. The three were each held on a $50,000 bond and arraigned in Derby Superior Court Tuesday.

Shelton Police Detective Richard Bango said the arrests stem from a complaint the Shelton Police Department received on July 25, 2019, of more than 500 rare, collectible comic books stolen from a storage unit in Shelton.

“Shelton detectives investigated the case and discovered a small portion of the books were sold to a comic book store in New Haven by the three men,” said Bango. “Subsequently the remainder of the books were recovered.”