The Shelton Police Department dominates the top 10 list of city wage earners for 2019.

The department has been in the news recently with two promotions and the hiring of a new officer.

The top 10 list is as follows:

* John Napoleone, police officer — $198,506.59.

* John Youd, police sergeant — $183,946.25.

* Michael McPadden, police lieutenant — $173,685.48.

* Michael Lawrence, police lieutenant — $157,589.96.

* Mark Siglinger, police sergeant — $156,411.78.

* Richard Bango, police detective — $153,606.94.

* Brian Yerzak, police lieutenant — $148,117.92.

* David Moore, police lieutenant — $147,538.56.

* Shawn Sequeira, police chief — $146,874.04.

* Philip Norris, police officer — $146,600.77.