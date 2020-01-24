Shelton PD dominates top city salaries

Shelton Police Shelton Police Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton PD dominates top city salaries 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Shelton Police Department dominates the top 10 list of city wage earners for 2019.

The department has been in the news recently with two promotions and the hiring of a new officer.

The top 10 list is as follows:

* John Napoleone, police officer — $198,506.59.

* John Youd, police sergeant — $183,946.25.

* Michael McPadden, police lieutenant — $173,685.48.

* Michael Lawrence, police lieutenant — $157,589.96.

* Mark Siglinger, police sergeant — $156,411.78.

* Richard Bango, police detective — $153,606.94.

* Brian Yerzak, police lieutenant — $148,117.92.

* David Moore, police lieutenant — $147,538.56.

* Shawn Sequeira, police chief — $146,874.04.

* Philip Norris, police officer — $146,600.77.