Shelton PD lists detours for Sunday’s parade

Shelton police have listed the detours planned during the Connecticut State Firefighters Association parade in Huntington Sunday, Sept. 15.

The Connecticut State Firefighters Association parade is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 15, in Shelton. The parade begins at noon on Ripton Road near Centerview Drive (heading toward Huntington Center) where it turns right onto Church Street and then onto Huntington Street. The parade will turn left onto Commerce Drive and then right onto Research Drive where it ends near BIC. The parade is expected to end at approximately 3 p.m.

Parade units will begin arriving and staging at approximately 8:30 a.m. Parade units will be staging on Centerview Drive, Cloverdale Avenue, Rosedale Circle, Lily Lane, Daisy Lane, Overlook Place and Florence Drive. The roads will be open during the staging period.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., the entire parade route will be closed to all traffic expect emergency vehicles. Church Street will be closed. Huntington Street from Church Street to Trap Falls Road Ext. will be closed. The eastbound lane (heading towards Huntington Center) on Ripton Road will be closed at Skyline Drive. Westbound traffic on Ripton Road (heading towards Walnut Tree Hill Road) will be open.

Residents of Courtland Drive, Gristmill Lane, Maple Lane and Maple Lane Extension will have no access in or out from 11:30 a.m. until the last unit passes.

Residents of Roaring Brook Lane will have access in and out by way of the access roadway that runs parallel to Huntington Street to Sorghum Road.

Drivers using Buddington Road traveling towards Huntington Street will be detoured to Mill Street.

Drivers using Commerce Drive wishing to access Huntington Center will be detoured at the intersection of Progress Drive and directed to Trap Falls Road Extension to Huntington Street and to Isinglass Road.

Detour routes have been planned using Walnut Tree Hill Road and signs will be in place to direct drivers around the area. Shelton Police along with Fire Police will be stationed at various intersections along the route to assist with directing traffic.