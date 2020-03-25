https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Shelton-PD-records-division-moving-to-online-15155828.php
Shelton PD records division moving to online requests
The Shelton Police Department has suspended all background fingerprinting as its records division is temporarily transitioning to online requests only.
Accident reports can be obtained online at https://buycrash.com/. Other reports can be requested by email at records@sheltonpolice.net. This email address will be monitored during normal business hours.
