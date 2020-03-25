  • Shelton Police Photo: Contributed Photo / Connecticut Post

The Shelton Police Department has suspended all background fingerprinting as its records division is temporarily transitioning to online requests only.

Accident reports can be obtained online at https://buycrash.com/. Other reports can be requested by email at records@sheltonpolice.net. This email address will be monitored during normal business hours.

