3 1 of 3 Shelton Police Department / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Shelton Police Department / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of 3





SHELTON — Police are searching for the individual who robbed Chase Bank, 675 Bridgeport Ave., Friday.

Detective Richard Bango said the bank was robbed at 9:40 a.m. No weapon was displayed, according to Bango, and the suspect fled on foot toward Commerce Drive.