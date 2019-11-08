Shelton Pancheros hosting ‘Queso for a Cause’ Nov. 11

Pancheros Mexican Grill, 704 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, is hosting its "Queso for a Cause" fundraiser in support of Service After Service.

When it comes to building burritos and creating an impact on the community, Pancheros Mexican Grill in Shelton uses one appetizing ingredient — queso.

On Monday, Nov. 11, Pancheros fans in Shelton can enjoy their queso while making an impact this Veterans Day. The restaurant is hosting its “Queso for a Cause” fundraiser in support of Service After Service, a local nonprofit.

From 2 to 8 p.m., Pancheros in Shelton will leverage local loyalty to its queso by donating all proceeds from the sales of chips with queso or guacamole, as well as add-ons like extra queso, meat and guacamoleto, to Service After Service, a Connecticut-based nonprofit that empowers local veterans to give back to the community.

“As a local business owner and veteran, it’s an honor to be able to give back to Service After Service and aid its programs that have such a great impact on our community,” said Lou Kathrakis, owner of Pancheros in Shelton. “I hope Queso for a Cause can serve as an opportunity for our local Pancheros fans to give back this Veterans Day, while enjoying our queso.”

“Upon learning of Lou’s Army background, we knew we had found a like-minded local business owner who shares our commitment to veterans,” said Loni Richards, CEO and president of Service After Service. “We look forward to partnering with Pancheros this Veterans Day with Queso for a Cause!”

Pancheros created Queso for a Cause as a system-wide way for its restaurants to turn the brand’s “cult-favorite queso (and extras) into a national nonprofit fundraising program with a localized impact.” Pancheros locations across the country coordinate with local nonprofits to raise funds for causes throughout the year.

“It’s incredible to see the direct difference that each restaurant’s Queso for a Cause event makes in its own local community,” said Rodney Anderson, founder and CEO of Pancheros. “Our owners are fully aligned in helping the communities that support our restaurants - and this program has allowed us the opportunity to be part of something bigger than our brand.”

For more information, visit www.pancheros.com/locations/shelton. To learn more about Service After Service, visit https://www.serviceafterservice.org.