Shelton Planning & Zoning Alternate candidate: John Uysal

John Uysal

Democrat

Planning & Zoning Alternate

Shelton

Incumbent: No

Current job: You may recognize Uysal from Scooter’s Deli Mart, a small business in Shelton owned by his family for 20 years.

Education: Shelton public schools; Emmanuel College in Boston with a degree in political science.

The most important issue in this election: To maintain and improve the quality of life for the people of Shelton. With the experience of running a locally owned business and being a lifelong resident of the city, John will add a valuable perspective to the Planning and Zoning Commission. He supports sustainable and balanced development that will allow the city to maintain low taxes. He is optimistic that the full potential of our downtown area can be unharnessed to become a regional center of commerce.

Other issues: As a Planning and Zoning Alternate, Uysal will be a straightforward advocate for the interests of his constituents. He prioritizes issues such as the conservation of green space and the improvement of traffic conditions.