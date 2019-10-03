Shelton Planning & Zoning candidate: Charles Kelly III

Charles Kelly III Charles Kelly III Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton Planning & Zoning candidate: Charles Kelly III 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Charles Kelly III

Republican

Planning & Zoning

Shelton

Incumbent: Yes

A Shelton resident since 1976, Kelly attended Warren Harding High School and the University of Bridgeport. He was co-owner of Johnson Electric Construction Co., selling the business in 2005. He was then a teacher at Porter and Chester Institute for several years.

Kelly, father of two sons, was a Cub Scouts leader for Pack 101, then Boy Scouts master for Troop 55. He still serves on the advisory board for Porter and Chester Institute; a past president and board member with Brownson Country Club; and chair of the Planning & Zoning Downtown Subcommittee.

On his value to the commission, Kelly said his company played a major role in the constructions sector throughout Fairfield County. “This gives me an understanding of the major projects being presented to the commission. I have worked with most of the architects and engineers presenting projects to the commission.”