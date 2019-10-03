Shelton Planning & Zoning candidate: David Eldridge

David Eldridge

Independent

Planning & Zoning Commission

Shelton

56

Incumbent: No

Current job: Shelton Police Department

Education: Graduate, Shelton High; Wentworth Tech School.

The most important issue in this election: Safety issues with concerns to limited parking along the Canal Street, and the fact that emergency vehicles can not properly evacuate persons and or respond to a fire and any emergency situation in a safe timely manner. To limit the Planned Development Districts (PDD) high-density apartment developments.

Other issues: To address improvements to our infrastructure as we developed the Bridgeport Avenue corridor ,our attention must be made on improving traffic flow, widening the road, and improve the intersection and or feeder roads along the corridor. To request a current study on the cities affordable housing quota and what percentage have we met.

Family: I have three daughters, Emily, 21, Megan, 20, Giovanna, 9. We enjoy the winter months skiing and during the summer the lakes and the going to the beach.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Board of Alderman, Second Ward, elected two terms; member of the American Legion Post 16 Shelton; Crime Prevention Officer, Shelton Police Department; Boys & Girls Club; Marine Corps League.