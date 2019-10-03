Shelton Planning & Zoning candidate: Elaine Matto

Elaine Matto

Democrat

Planning & Zoning Commission

Shelton

71

Incumbent: Yes

Current job: St. Vincent’s Medical Center

Education: Bunnell (Stratford); University of Vermont, Southeastern Massachusetts University; University of Connecticut.

The most important issue in this election: Downtown development including parking.

Other issues: Transparency in government processes and financing.

Family: Widow of Ralph Matto. Large family of siblings, nephews and nieces.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Current Planning and Zoning Commission member; board member, St. Vincent de Paul.