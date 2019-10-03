https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Shelton-Planning-Zoning-candidate-Elaine-Matto-14484294.php
Shelton Planning & Zoning candidate: Elaine Matto
Photo: Contributed Photo
Elaine Matto
Democrat
Planning & Zoning Commission
Shelton
71
Incumbent: Yes
Current job: St. Vincent’s Medical Center
Education: Bunnell (Stratford); University of Vermont, Southeastern Massachusetts University; University of Connecticut.
The most important issue in this election: Downtown development including parking.
Other issues: Transparency in government processes and financing.
Family: Widow of Ralph Matto. Large family of siblings, nephews and nieces.
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Current Planning and Zoning Commission member; board member, St. Vincent de Paul.
