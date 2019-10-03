Shelton Planning & Zoning candidate: Nancy Dickal
Nancy Dickal
Democrat
Planning & Zoning Commission
Shelton
67
Incumbent: Yes
Current job: Retired
Education: Milford High School; UNH.
The most important issue in this election: The top issue I will address if elected is overdevelopment, conservation, traffic concerns and continuing downtown revitalization.
Other issues: The other issues I feel that are important in this election are unity in the community and within our town’s political arena.
Family: I am married for over 35 years to my husband Alan. I also have two daughters; Dawn, who resides in New Jersey, is a nuclear technician, and Lisa, who is a state licensed wildlife rehabilitator, actively helps our community and surrounding towns. She is also one of the animal control officers for Shelton/Derby.
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Former Appointment and Taxation board member, Planning & Zoning commissioner, currently a Planning & Zoning alternate. Adopted-A-Street, participate in Earth Day cleanups and involved with animal rescue.