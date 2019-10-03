Shelton Planning & Zoning candidate: Ned Miller

Ned Miller

Republican

Planning & Zoning

Shelton

Incumbent: Yes

A lifelong resident of Shelton, Miller attended elementary school in Shelton, graduated from St. Joseph High School and received a B.S. degree in economics from St. Bernard College. He and his wife, Marianne, are the parents of two adult children and have two grandchildren.

Miller has been in the insurance industry for some four decades, beginning as an underwriter for Kemper Insurance. After a few years with Kemper, Miller joined the Miller Agency, his family’s property and casualty agency, selling personal and commercial insurance. At the end of 2012, Ned assumed the office of president of Ned Miller Associates, a division of Starkweather and Shepley insurance brokerage company.

Active in several community service organizations, Miller has served as board chairman and annual community campaign chair of the United Way of the Valley; president of the Shelton Jaycees, Ansonia Rotary Club, and Housatonic Council Boy Scouts of America; vice president of the Parent-Child Resource Center and treasurer of the Masonic Temple Association. Miller’s other board affiliations include Griffin Hospital, the Recreation Camp, Shelton Economic Development Corporation and the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce. Ned has also been the recipient of awards from the Valley Chamber of Commerce; the Parent-Child Resource Center; Valley United Way; Derby Historical Society and the Housatonic Council, Boy Scouts of America.