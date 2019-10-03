https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Shelton-Planning-Zoning-candidate-Quinn-Weber-14484342.php
Shelton Planning & Zoning candidate: Quinn Weber
Quinn Weber
Democrat
Planning & Zoning
Shelton
Incumbent: No
Current job: Consumer’s Tax Service.
Education: Shelton High School; Syracuse University.
The most important issue in this election: Parking downtown, lack of walkability in the city as a whole and lack of affordable housing.
Other issues: Education funding and government transparency.
Family: Longtime Shelton residents. Step-father Andrew Kolaski owns A-Plus Audio Visual.
Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Naugatuck Valley Young Democrats (president) and Valley Young Professionals member.
