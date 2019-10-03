Shelton Planning & Zoning candidate: Quinn Weber

Democrat

Planning & Zoning

Shelton

Incumbent: No

Current job: Consumer’s Tax Service.

Education: Shelton High School; Syracuse University.

The most important issue in this election: Parking downtown, lack of walkability in the city as a whole and lack of affordable housing.

Other issues: Education funding and government transparency.

Family: Longtime Shelton residents. Step-father Andrew Kolaski owns A-Plus Audio Visual.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Naugatuck Valley Young Democrats (president) and Valley Young Professionals member.