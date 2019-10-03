Shelton Planning & Zoning candidate: Virginia Harger

Virginia “Ginny” Harger

Republican

Planning & Zoning

Shelton

Incumbent: Yes

A Shelton resident for more than 60 years, Harger was first elected to the Planning & Zoning Commission in 2005 and is running for her seventh term. She strongly feels her experience by serving on the PZC for the last 14 years and her familiarity with citywide economic development projects benefits city residents and the business community when dealing with future proposals.

The commission chair since December 2017, Harger is the commission’s representative to the Regional Planning Commission of the Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments. Prior to becoming commission chair, Harger served for nine years as chair of the commission’s downtown subcommittee.

Harger holds B.S. and M.S. degrees in business education from Central Connecticut State University, taught at Shelton High School from 1974-80 and was employed locally by two major international corporations in marketing communications and public relations for more than 15 years. From 1996-2015, she was the office manager at St. Joseph Church, where she also was a member of its Parish Council, the Pre-Cana coordinator, a lector and coordinator of the parish’s monthly meal donation program for the Spooner House and umbrella agencies. Harger has been a member of the Shelton Republican Town Committee for more than 15 years and is its current secretary.

A priority for Harger is responsible and prudent economic development throughout Shelton — especially in the downtown area — to allow current and potential residents and businesses reap the benefits of the city maintaining a stable tax base for all taxpayers.

As Shelton has evolved to become a highly desirable area for new residents and commercial establishments, Harger feels it is important for the commission to be open-minded when new and innovative development applications are presented.