Shelton Planning and Zoning OKs commercial nursery plan on Bridgeport Ave.

SHELTON — A commercial nursery will soon be sprouting up on an empty lot along Bridgeport Avenue.

The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting Wednesday, approved plans to build a 960-square-foot building along with a large area for storing landscaping materials including mulch at 153 Bridgeport Ave. The business, to be named Nancy’s Tree Planting Inc., would also include outside storage of plants and equipment.

At present, the developer uses the vacant site on a seasonal basis, with permits to store equipment and store and dispense mulch. The property abuts the Sunoco station with a building that houses The Greeks eatery and a U.S. Postal Service operation.

In other business, the commission approved a plan that would expand outdoor dining for Stormy’s Bull & Barley restaurant at 350 Bridgeport Ave.

The commission also approved a plan submitted by Walmart to modify its original Planned Development District approval to permanently allow for the use of outdoor seasonal sales and storage.

The area to be used for outdoor lawn and garden summer storage will take up 45 parking spaces, leaving 499 spaces available for customer parking. The area — which would be used from April 15 through July 15 — would be used to house bagged lawn and garden goods, including mulch and garden soil. There will also be plant racks to display house plants.

“Customers will then be directed into the store to make these purchases through either the lawn and garden area or the front registers,” store manager Rachel Ford stated in her application to the commission.

The approval also allows for storage trailers to be placed on site during the holiday season. The trailers — which would store holiday seasonal items as well as products from the toy and bike departments — would be on site Oct. 1 through Dec. 31.

These storage bins would only cover 43 existing parking spots, leaving spaces for 501 vehicles.

By granting the permanent certificate of zoning compliance, Walmart officials do not have to come back every six months for temporary certificates as has been done in the past.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com