Shelton families' recycled cardboard creations brighten library

SHELTON — Some local families took quite an imaginative approach to recycling cardboard – and Plumb Memorial Library’s Children’s Department is better looking for it.
From a dragon to a drum set, a Ferris wheel to the Grinch stealing a Christmas tree, families used cardboard — left over as part of the library’s ongoing renovation — to participate in the library’s first cardboard challenge, inspired in part by Shelton author Chad Sell’s "Cardboard Kingdom."