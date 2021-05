3 1 of 3 Contributed Photo /Shelton Police Department Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Contributed Photo /Shelton Police Department Show More Show Less 3 of 3





SHELTON — Two people have been charged in connection with a series of burglaries, police said.

Bridgeport resident Adis Kacar, 36, has been charged with three counts of third-degree burglary, three counts of larceny and three counts of criminal mischief and conspiracy, according Shelton Police’s Detective Richard Bango.