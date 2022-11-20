Veteran sues storage company after Purple Heart found in Shelton

SHELTON — A Texas Army reservist has filed suit against Oakdale Self Storage, claiming the company negligently cleared her storage unit at its Wallingford location, causing her severe emotional distress.
Army Reserve Msg. Heather Awner, a Purple Heart Award recipient and former Connecticut resident now living in El Paso, Texas, is suing Oakdale, which has a location in Shelton, as well as employees Chris Oliwa and Kevin Oliwa for negligence, statutory theft and violation of the Servicemembers' Civil Relief Act, among a host of counts.