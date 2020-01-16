Shelton RTC has dozen membership changes

SHELTON — The Shelton Republican Town Committee had some dozen changes to its membership during its annual caucus Jan. 15.

In all, there are 12 new members. Among those not re-elected were a present alderman, a past alderman and members of the Here for Shelton group that came to prominence during the Republican primary last September.

Here for Shelton was composed of then-Fourth Ward Alderman Jim Capra; Mike Gaydos, who ran for Ward 2 Alderman; Peter Squitieri and Greg Tetro for Ward 3 Aldermen; Anne Gaydos, Mark Holden and Tom Minotti for Board of Education; and Chris Jones for Planning and Zoning Commission. All but Capra were not nominated by the RTC for the November election and chose to force a primary.

In the First Ward, present Alderman David Gidwani and his wife, Sageeta, were not re-elected. Mark Holden, former Board of Education chair who was not nominated by the RTC for the November election and chose to force a primary, was also not re-elected. Paul Simpson and Planning and Zoning Commissioner Mark Widomski were also not re-elected.

In their place, ward members elected Linda Hooper, Board of Education member Amy Romano, John Boyko, Rob Cristiano and Bernadino Maurati.

In the Second Ward, both Mike and Anne Gaydos were not re-elected. Present Board of Education Vice Chair James Orazietti was elected to the ward, which dropped from 17 to 16 members because there were fewer registered Republicans in the ward.

The Third Ward went from 20 members to 21 because of an increase in registered Republicans. Donald Corri, Mike Kingersky, Francis Macillvain, John Pulsar and Dennis Salzer were elected, while Lynne Farrell, Penny Brown Lee and Squitieri are now out.

In the Fourth Ward, Capra was not re-elected, and Don Stanziale took his place.

