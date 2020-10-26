Shelton RTC offers to pick up absentee ballots, drive voters to polls

Shelton City Hall. Shelton City Hall. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton RTC offers to pick up absentee ballots, drive voters to polls 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON - Need assistance getting to the tolls on Election Day? The city’s Republican Town Committee will be there for you.

The RTC is offering rides on Election Day on Nov. 3, to those people who would like to vote in person, according to RTC Chair Anthony Simonetti. Anyone who requests a ride to the polls will need to wear a face mask.

Simonetti added that the RTC will also have people available on Nov. 2, and Nov. 3, to pick up absentee ballots for return to local voter drop boxes.

Voters can call 203-605-7712 beginning on Nov. 2, at 8 a.m. through Nov. 3, at 6 p.m. for assistance.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com