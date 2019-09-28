Shelton RTC picnic, fund-raiser Sept. 29

The Republican Town Committee-endorsed candidates gather during a fundraiser Monday, Aug. 26, at the Shelton War Memorial Park Pavilion. The event was sponsored by the Republicans for Continued Tax Stability.

The Shelton Republican Town Committee will hold its picnic on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Sutter Terlizzi American Legion Post 16, 295 Old Bridgeport Avenue.

The picnic, catered by Tim Manion, will feature hot dogs, hamburgers, steak sandwiches, clam chowder and BBQ chicken as well as drinks. There will be cards and games for adults, and activities for children.

Tickets are $30 per person, $50 per couple; $10 for children ages 10 to 18; with children younger than 10 free. RSVP to Sheltonrtc@gmail.com of 203-605-7712 (text).