Shelton RTC slate facing challenges from within

John Anglace, an Alderman from Shelton, speaks in front of Stratford Town Hall in Stratford, Conn. Oct. 10, 2017. John Anglace, an Alderman from Shelton, speaks in front of Stratford Town Hall in Stratford, Conn. Oct. 10, 2017. Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Shelton RTC slate facing challenges from within 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Several Republicans are planning to force primaries - and one seat in the crosshairs could be that of longtime Board of Aldermen President John Anglace, Jr.

The Republican Town Committee gathered Monday, July 22, and voted on its slate of candidates for the November election, and, at the time, the most visible conflicts appeared with the Board of Education, where three present members - board Chair Mark Holden, Anne Gaydos and Tom Minotti - were not put forth for vote by the RTC Steering Committee.

All three were nominated from the floor, but none were able to break the top nine of incumbents Dr. Darlisa Ritter and Kathy Yolish and newcomers Carl Rizzo, Jim Ozaretti, Ben Perry, Don Stanziale, Ruth Parkins, John Fitzgerald and Amy Romano. After the vote, Holden, Minotti and Gaydos each stated their intentions to primary in September.

In all, eight Republicans have obtained paperwork from the Registrars of Voters office to gather signatures to force a primary. Signatures must be submitted by Aug. 7 to force a primary vote in September.

Greg Tetro and Peter Squitieri are gathering signatures to force a primary in the Board of Aldermen’s third ward, which is home to incumbents Anglace and Cris Balamaci.

Board of Apportionment & Taxation member Mike Gaydos, who was nominated by the RTC Steering Committee for a return to that role but withdrew his name during Monday’s RTC caucus, is seeking support in forcing a primary in the Aldermen’s second ward, where incumbents Stanley Kudej and Eric McPherson earned the RTC nod Monday.

Karen Battistelli, present Board of A&T chair, is seeking to primary for a place back on that board. The RTC Steering Committee left off Battistelli, and when Gaydos removed his name from consideration, RTC Chair Anthony Simonetti nominated Boyko for Gaydos’ seat. Holden nominated Battistelli. This forced a paper ballot, with John Belden, Jr., Jay Francino-Quinn and John Boyko easily earning the nod.

Former Democrat-now-Republican Chris Jones, known for running against Mayor Mark Lauretti in the past, is seeking to primary to be placed on the GOP ballot for Planning & Zoning. Ginny Harger, Ned Miller and Charlie Kelly were put forth by the RTC Steering Committee, with Jones’ name nominated from the floor during Monday’s caucus. In the paper ballot, Jones was not close to breaking into the top three.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com