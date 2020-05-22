Shelton Republicans nominate Perillo, Democrats Matto for the 113th

SHELTON — Jason Perillo earned unanimous support from the Republican Town Committee as its candidate for the 113th state representative seat during a convention held remotely this week.

He now faces Democrat Elaine Matto, a city resident for nearly four decades and a longtime member of the Planning and Zoning Commission, who received her party endorsement this week as well.

Perillo gave his video acceptance speech in front of Caloroso Eatery and Bar, posting a photo of himself in front of the restaurant on his Facebook page.

State Rep. Ben McGorty, R-122, state Sen. Kevin Kelly, R-21 and Registrar of Voters Peter Pavone were also nominated for spots on the November ballot during Wednesday’s online convention.

Shelton Democratic Town Committee Chair David Gioiello said Matto brings incredible expertise to the seat, especially as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage in the state.

“Elaine has seen the pandemic firsthand as she is a nurse and works at St. Vincent’s Hospital,” said Gioiello. “It is that belief in science and data that makes her a better choice to represent Shelton in Hartford than her opponent.”

Perillo pointed to his efforts to help business owners navigate bureaucracies within state agencies as the type of work he will continue. He also spoke of his track record of voting against tax increases and his opposition to tolls.

“Jason has taken a strong leadership role in Hartford particularly in these most recent months helping businesses and employees during this pandemic,” said Dan Debicella, the former state senator who nominated Perillo.

Matto moved to Shelton in 1983. She and her husband, the late Ralph Matto, were extremely involved in the Shelton community and helped start Shelton Day.

She has been a nurse at St. Vincent’s Hospital for more than 25 years, working in home health and hospice, helping people make plans for their care after the hospital.

On the P&Z, Gioiello said Matto is well versed in development in Shelton and works collaboratively with P&Z staff and fellow commissioners, regardless of political party. He added that she keeps the interests of the citizens of Shelton as her primary consideration.

Debicella referenced Perillo’s work in helping employers get business assistance through state and federal programs and working with employees to get unemployment payments despite long waiting times with the Department of Labor.

Perillo was first elected in 2007 after serving on local boards and commissions and volunteering as chief of Echo Hose Ambulance. He is an executive at a large addiction recovery center in Litchfield County.

He is a graduate of Georgetown University and holds a master’s degree from Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government. He, his wife, Becky, and their daughter, Lydia, live in the house where his grandfather, former Shelton Mayor Vincent Tisi, grew up.