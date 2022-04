SHELTON — Residents have a chance to enjoy some wine, enjoy live music and help fund scholarships for area high school students.

The Derby-Shelton Rotary Club is sponsoring a wine tasting scholarship fundraiser on May 22 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Brownson Country Club in Shelton.

Participants will be able to sample a variety of fine wines, along with charcuterie and dessert items. Live music will be played as well, and other fun activities will be available. There will also be an opportunity to buy wine.

The price is $40 per participant. Tickets must be purchased by May 18 either through our PayPal link at https://registrations.dacdb.com/Register/index.cfm?EventID=77582914&NoCaptcha or by check (payable to the Derby-Shelton Rotary Club) including your name, email address and number of tickets, submitted to: Derby-Shelton Rotary, P.O. Box 224, Shelton, CT 06484.

Profits from the event will help fund scholarships for Shelton and Derby high school students.

“I am excited to chair this event that raises money for college scholarships to Derby and Shelton students,” said Betsey Doane, President-Elect of the Derby-Shelton Rotary Club. “As an educator, I know how much students really appreciate this help, especially after what we have all experienced with the pandemic these last two years."

The Rotary Club of Derby-Shelton serves Derby and Shelton with projects including senior salt and sand, dictionaries for Derby and Shelton third graders, the Liberty Bank Thanksgiving Food Drive, and scholarships. For more information, and for membership information, contact Julie Blakeman at DSRotary@Derby-SheltonRotary.org, visit www.Derby-SheltonRotary.org, or search DSRotary on Facebook.