SHELTON — The Rotary Club of Derby-Shelton is sponsoring a shredding event on April 23 from 9 a.m. to noon or when the truck is filled at the parking lot of St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave.

Paper shredding starts for as little as $5 for a small container, $10 for a medium container. Large containers will be shredded for a fair price to be determined.