Shelton Salon owners give free back to school haircuts

My Salon Suite of Shelton, 389 Bridgeport Avenue is offering free haircuts for elementary school kids ages 5-12 on Monday, Aug. 19, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., in exchange for a $5 or more donation of school supplies to be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Lower Naugatuck Valley.

Snacks and refreshments will be available.

For more information, visit mysalonsuite.com or call 203-493-6977.