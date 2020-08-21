Shelton school news

The following students earned academic recognition.

Colin Daly, Madison Katinger and Caitlin McGuire, all of Shelton, were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at the University of Maine.

Katherine Baylis of Shelton graduated from Wheaton College in May. Baylis graduated cum laude with a degree in English writing and a minor in music. Baylis was also honored with an English Department Award at college’s Honors Convocation given by the English department at Wheaton for their in-depth independent work, culminating in an honors paper, which is defended orally before a faculty committee.

Five Shelton residents made the dean’s list for the spring semester at Roger Williams University. The students are Taylor Anderson, Liam Keary, Brendan Stewart, Natalie Tuccillo and Justin Widomski.

Kristin Soltis of Shelton was named to spring 2020 Provost's List at Hofstra University. Soltis achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average during the spring 2020 semester.

Five Shelton residents made the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Bryant University. The students are Colin Brown, class of 2023; Sarah Discepola, class of 2022; Marissa Grasso, class of 2020; Camerin Gumbs, class of 2023; and Mary McNeil, class of 2022.

Nicole Roberts of Shelton graduated from High Point University this past spring.

Shelton residents Allison Morrill, Nicholas Motasky and Peter Silano earned academic recognition for the spring 2020 semester at the University of Alabama. Morrill made the to university’s President’s List, while Motasky and Silano each made the dean’s list.

Paul Ferrigno, Samuel Forsythe and Anette Wysocka, all of Shelton, made the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Western New England University. Ferrigno is pursuing a BS in criminal justice; Forsythe is pursuing a BSBA in business analytics and information management; and Wysocka is graduating with a BSBA in management and leadership.

Brian Berritto, Luis De Camps, Peter Hoff and Jared Newall, all of Shelton, made the President’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Western New England University. Berritto is pursuing a BS in criminal justice; De Camps is pursuing a BS in criminal justice; Hoff is graduating with a BSBA in sport management; and Newall is pursuing a BSBA in accounting.

Several Shelton residents were among those who graduated from Eastern Connecticut State University in May.

Allison Brown graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts in an individualized major as well as a bachelor of arts in English; Sarah Henckel graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in psychology as well as a bachelor of arts in social work; Brooke McCone graduated with a bachelor of general studies in sport and leisure management; David Junga graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in biology; Daniel Persson graduated with a bachelor of science in biology; Melissa Coscia graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in psychology; Rosemary Francolini graduated with a bachelor of science in elementary education and liberal studies; Kathleen Ruenhorst graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in elementary education and English; Angela Simics graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in elementary education and history and social science; and Courtney Sissick graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science in elementary education and English.

Three Shelton residents earned their degrees from Springfield College this past spring. Tyler Hansen earned a bachelor of science degree in applied exercise science; Luis Gomes earned a master of education degree in physical education; and Danielle Letendre earned a doctor of physical therapy degree.

Aimee Champagne, Jason DeSio, Rachel Drost, Morgan Horbal, Brianna Leone, Brooke Roberts and Lindsay Shanahan, all of Shelton, were named to the University of Delaware dean's list for the spring 2020 semester.

Zoe Rogers of Shelton was named to the spring 2020 dean's list at Saint Michael's College. Rogers, a Shelton High graduate, is a sophomore majoring in business administration and psychology.

Nicole Frese of Shelton was named to The College of Saint Rose spring 2020 dean's list.

Shelton resident Hunter Trautz, a member of the class of 2021 majoring in computer science at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, was a member of a student team that recently completed an intense research project titled Connecting the Teachers of Victoria with Wildlife Conservation Partners.

Joseph Niski of Shelton earned a bachelor of science degree in robotics engineering this past spring from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Justin Barbato, Haley Gould and Maggie Howard, all of Shelton, earned recognition on the President's list for the spring 2020 semester at Coastal Carolina University. Barbato is a finance major; Gould is an early childhood education pre-major major; and Howard is a marketing pre-major major.

Danielle Farmer of Shelton was named to the dean's list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2020 spring semester. Farmer is in the chemistry program.

Joelle B. Cote of Shelton was among more than 2,000 students named to The University of Scranton's dean's list for the 2020 spring semester. Cote is a sophomore occupational therapy major in the University's Panuska College of Professional Studies.

Four Shelton residents made the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of New Hampshire. Victoria Dobrzycki, majoring in health management and policy, earned highest honors. Chandler Duhaime, majoring in math education: secondary, made honors. Sophie Molitoris, majoring in marine, estuarine and freshwater biology, earned high honors. Daniel Persico, majoring in wildlife and conservation biology, earning high honors.

Jane Kosturko of Shelton was named to the Curry College spring 2020 dean's list.

Megan Yu Zhu Duffy of Shelton has been recognized on the President’s list at Norwich University for the spring 2020 semester.