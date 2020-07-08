https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Shelton-Scout-Troop-25-can-collection-Saturday-15395074.php
Shelton Scout Troop 25 can collection Saturday
Photo: Contributed Photo
SHELTON — Shelton Boy Scouts from Troop 25 will be collecting redeemable cans and bottles on from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 11 at 188 Rocky Rest Road.
Along with the can and bottle drive, Scout Joseph Ciambriello will be collecting items for his Eagle Scout project. Ciambriello is creating 'Thank You' gift bags for Shelton first responders.
Some items Ciambriello is still looking for include handwritten thank you notes, Chapstick, Theater Box candy, protein bars, cans of soda and bottled water, individual wipes, non-latex disposable gloves, gum and $5 gift cards for stores such as Target, Walmart, Dunkin' Donuts and Walgreens.
