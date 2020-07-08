Shelton Scout Troop 25 can collection Saturday

Shelton Troop 25 Scout member Joe Ciambriello recently delivered his first set of 50 care packages to the EMS first responders at Echo Hose Ambulance. Ciambriello will be collecting more items for the care packages during the Troop 25 can and bottle drive Saturday, July 11.

SHELTON — Shelton Boy Scouts from Troop 25 will be collecting redeemable cans and bottles on from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 11 at 188 Rocky Rest Road.

Along with the can and bottle drive, Scout Joseph Ciambriello will be collecting items for his Eagle Scout project. Ciambriello is creating 'Thank You' gift bags for Shelton first responders.

Some items Ciambriello is still looking for include handwritten thank you notes, Chapstick, Theater Box candy, protein bars, cans of soda and bottled water, individual wipes, non-latex disposable gloves, gum and $5 gift cards for stores such as Target, Walmart, Dunkin' Donuts and Walgreens.

