Shelton Senior Center
The Shelton Senior Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 to 4:30. Lunch is served from 11:45 to 12:15. For additional information, call 203-924-9324. Special programs are indicated in bold.
Thursday, July 18
9 a.m. — Strength Train
10 a.m. —Square Dancing
10:30 a.m. — Strength Train
12:30 p.m. — Beginner Line Dancing
1 p.m. — Yoga with Jill
1 p.m. — Bridge
1 p.m. — Pinochle
1:30 p.m. — Sweating to the Oldies
2 p.m. — Wii Bowling
2:30 p.m. — Tai Chi
Friday, July 19
Niagra Falls
8 a.m. — Walking Club
9:30 a.m. — Computer & Photo Club
9:30 a.m. — Exercise
9:30 a.m. —Registration Begin for October Trips
10 a.m. — Dominoes
10 a.m. — Beyond Beginners Bridge
10:30 a.m. — Valley Parish Nurses
1 p.m. — Ice Cream Social
No Lunch, Low Impact, Bingo or Cardio Light Today
Monday, July 22
Quebec
9:30 a.m. — Exercise
10 a.m. — Arts & Crafts
10:15 a.m. — Exercise
10:30 a.m. — Move-It with Darlene
Noon — Canasta
12:30 p.m. — Low-Impact Exercise
1 p.m. — Billiard Mixer
1 p.m. — Ballroom Cardio
1 p.m. — Bingo
1 p.m. — Painting (Open Studio)
Tuesday, July 23
Mohegan Sun
9 a.m. — Strength Train
9:30 a.m. — Bridge
10 a.m. — Ceramics (open studio)
10:30 a.m. — Strength Train
Noon — Crochet & Knitting
Noon — Ladies Pool
12:30 p.m. — Pinochle
1 p.m. — Pool lessons
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg
Wednesday, July 24
CT Sun v. NY Liberty
9:15 a.m. — Zumba Gold
9:30 a.m. — Exercise
10 a.m. — Quilting
10 a.m. — Arts & Crafts
10:15 a.m. — Exercise
10:30 a.m. — Ballroom Aerobics
10:30 a.m. — Beginner Bridge Lessons w/Jan
12:30 p.m. — Low-impact exercise
12:30 p.m. — Veterans Affairs
1 p.m. — Pinochle
1 p.m. — Bingo
1:30 p.m. — Intermediate Line Dance
Thursday, July 25
Essex
9 a.m. — Strength Train
10 a.m. —Square Dancing
10:30 a.m. — Strength Train
12:30 p.m. — Beginner Line Dancing
1 p.m. — Yoga with Jill
1 p.m. — Bridge
1 p.m. — Pinochle
1:30 p.m. — Sweating to the Oldies
2 p.m. — Wii Bowling
2:30 p.m. — Tai Chi
Friday, July 26
8 a.m. — Walking Club
9:30 a.m. — Computer & Photo Club
9:30 a.m. — Exercise
9:30 a.m. —End of Summer Beach Party Tickets Go On Sale
10 a.m. — Dominoes
10 a.m. — Beyond Beginners Bridge
12:30 a.m. — Low Impact Exercise
NoBingo or Cardio Light Today
5:30 p.m. — Evening Bingo