Shelton Senior Center hosts health fair Oct. 28
The Shelton Senior Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 to 4:30. Lunch is served from 11:45 to 12:15. For additional information, call 203-924-9324. Special programs are indicated in bold.
Monday, Oct. 28
9 a.m.-noon — Health Fair
9:30 a.m. — Computers
Noon — Canasta
1 p.m. — Billiard Mixer
1 p.m. — Painting (Open Studio)
Tuesday, Oct. 29
9 a.m. — Strength Train
9:30 a.m. — Bridge
10 a.m. — Newtown Savings Bank seminar
10 a.m. — Ceramics (open studio)
10:30 a.m. — Strength Train
Noon — Crochet & Knitting
Noon — Ladies Pool
12:30 p.m. — Music & Dancing
12:30 p.m. — Pinochle
12:30 p.m. — Mah Jongg
1 p.m. — Pool Lessons
1 p.m. — Grief Support
Wednesday, Oct. 30
9:15 a.m. — Zumba Gold
9:30 a.m. — Exercise
10 a.m. — Quilting
10 a.m. — Arts & Crafts
10:15 a.m. — Exercise
10:30 a.m. — Ballroom Aerobics
Noon — Chorus
12:30 p.m. — Low-Impact Exercise
1 p.m. — Pinochle
1 p.m. — Bingo
1:30 p.m. — Intermediate Line Dance
Thursday, Oct. 31
9 a.m. — Strength Training
10 a.m. — Square Dancing
10 a.m. — Hot Topics w/Jan
10:30 a.m. — Strength Training
12:30 p.m. — Beginner Line Dancing
1 p.m. — Yoga with Jill
1 p.m. — Bridge
1 p.m. — Pinochle
1:30 p.m. — Sweating to the Oldies
2 p.m. — Wii Bowling
2:30 p.m. — Tai Chi
Friday, Nov. 1
8 a.m. — Walking Club
9 a.m. to noon — Hair by Donna
9:30 a.m. — Computer & Photo Club
9:30 a.m. — Exercise
10 a.m. — Dominoes
10 a.m. — Beyond Beginners Bridge
10:15 a.m. — Membership Meeting
12:30 p.m. — Low-Impact Exercise
1 p.m. — Bingo
3 p.m. — Cardio Lite