Shelton Senior Center lists week’s activities

The Shelton Senior Center is open Monday through Friday, 9 to 4:30. Lunch is served from 11:45 to 12:15. For additional information, call 203-924-9324. Special programs are indicated in bold.

Thursday, July 25

Essex

9 a.m. — Strength Train

10 a.m. —Square Dancing

10:30 a.m. — Strength Train

12:30 p.m. — Beginner Line Dancing

1 p.m. — Yoga with Jill

1 p.m. — Bridge

1 p.m. — Pinochle

1:30 p.m. — Sweating to the Oldies

2 p.m. — Wii Bowling

2:30 p.m. — Tai Chi

Friday, July 26

8 a.m. — Walking Club

9:30 a.m. — Computer & Photo Club

9:30 a.m. — Exercise

9:30 a.m. —End of Summer Beach Party Tickets Go On Sale

10 a.m. — Dominoes

10 a.m. — Beyond Beginners Bridge

12:30 a.m. — Low Impact Exercise

No Bingo or Cardio Light Today

5:30 p.m. — Evening Bingo

Monday, July 29

9:30 a.m. — Exercise

10 a.m. — Arts & Crafts

10:15 a.m. — Exercise

10:30 a.m. — Move-It with Darlene

Noon — Canasta

12:30 p.m. — Low-Impact Exercise

1 p.m. — Billiard Mixer

1 p.m. — Ballroom Cardio

1 p.m. — Bingo

1 p.m. — Painting (Open Studio)

Tuesday, July 30

9 a.m. — Strength Train

9:30 a.m. — Bridge

10 a.m. — Ceramics (open studio)

10:30 a.m. — Strength Train

10:30 a.m. — Dr. Sharnoff Foot Care

Noon — Crochet & Knitting

Noon — Ladies Pool

12:30 p.m. — Pinochle

12:30-2:30 p.m. — Sentimental Journey Band & Dancing

1 p.m. — Pool lessons

1 p.m. — Mah Jongg

Wednesday, July 31

9:15 a.m. — Zumba Gold

9:30 a.m. — Exercise

10 a.m. — Quilting

10 a.m. — Arts & Crafts

10:15 a.m. — Exercise

10:30 a.m. — Ballroom Aerobics

10:30 a.m. — Beginner Bridge Lessons w/Jan

12:30 p.m. — Low-impact exercise

12:30 p.m. — Veterans Affairs

1 p.m. — Pinochle

1 p.m. — Bingo

1:30 p.m. — Intermediate Line Dance

Thursday, Aug. 1

9 a.m. — Strength Train

10 a.m. —Square Dancing

10:30 a.m. — Strength Train

12:30 p.m. — Beginner Line Dancing

1 p.m. — Yoga with Jill

1 p.m. — Bridge

1 p.m. — Pinochle

1:30 p.m. — Sweating to the Oldies

2 p.m. — Wii Bowling

2:30 p.m. — Tai Chi

Friday, Aug. 2

8 a.m. — Walking Club

9:30 a.m. — Computer & Photo Club

9:30 a.m. — Exercise

10 a.m. — Dominoes

10 a.m. — Beyond Beginners Bridge

12:30 a.m. — Low Impact Exercise