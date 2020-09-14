Shelton Senior Center to reopen on limited basis Sept. 21

SHELTON — The senior center — one of the region’s most used with between 300 to 500 in attendance daily pre-COVID-19 — will be reopening on Sept. 21.

Director Doreen Laucella said the “soft” opening will offer seniors outdoor activities, with only billiards available indoors, the week of Sept. 21. The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and seniors planning to attend must call and make a reservation a day in advance. No walk-ins will be allowed.

Seniors attending must wear a mask, Laucella said, and temperatures will be taken when arriving.

“It’s not going to be fully operational, but the time has come to let people come back on a limited basis,” Mayor Mark Lauretti said.

Laucella said sit-down lunch — one of the most popular offerings — will reopen on Sept. 28. Again, Laucella said, reservations are required. Kitchen service will be staggered, with no more than 30 to 40 people seated in the center’s big room at any one time.

“We’re excited to have our seniors come back,” said Laucella. The doors have been closed since the pandemic hit the state some six months ago.

“Everything we are doing is with safety in mind … we’re being cautious and not taking this opening and what needs to be done on our end lightly,” Laucella added. “But we know (the seniors’) mental health is so important. We’re giving them hope … a little sense of normalcy.”

Laucella said she and her staff have been keeping in touch with many of the center’s 2,500 members throughout the shutdown. Initially, after the closure, Laucella said the center was offering curbside lunch pickups.

Outdoor activities will include bocci, horseshoes, crochet and dominos.

For more information on the reopening and making reservations for activities, visit the city website. Or call 203-924-9324.

