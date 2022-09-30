Shelton's Sunnyside School playground gets a makeover

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
6
SHELTON — The Sunnyside School community gathered this week to celebrate the completion of their playground — fundraising for which began some six years ago.
A formal ribbon cutting was held Tuesday at the recently renovated playground and basketball court at the rear of the school property. Students sang the school song to celebrate the event after remarks from first-year Principal Darla Lussier, Mayor Mark Lauretti and Superintendent Ken Saranich.