Shelton union workers demand Lauretti end contract stalemate
Shelton city workers with Teamsters Local 145, joined by fellow Teamsters and supporters, gathered in front of Shelton City Hall Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, calling on the administration to finally agree on a new contract with the union that represents water pollution treatment and highways and bridges employees.
SHELTON — City workers with Teamsters Local 145, joined by fellow Teamsters and supporters, gathered in front of City Hall Thursday, calling on the administration to finally agree on a new contract.
Members and supporters carried signs reading “City Workers Deserve to Retire with Dignity,” “Essential Workers Deserve Respect,” and “Mayor Lauretti: Stop Threatening City Workers” as speakers demanded the city negotiate with the union, which has been without a contract for more than four years.
