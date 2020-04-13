Shelton Trails Committee: Fence vandalism left ‘dangerous’ situation

SHELTON — The Shelton Trails Committee is asking the public’s help in identifying who removed several sections of fence at the top of the Silent Waters dam — the Rec Path — and threw them down below the dam.

Committee Chair Bill Dyer said the removal of that portion of fence left a 30-foot gap and created a dangerous situation, with the drop-off in that area about 10 feet. Dyer said the fence was removed sometime overnight between April 7 and 8.

“That’s a sharp, nearly invisible drop-off, so the fencing is critical,” said Dyer, adding that Trail Committee members “scrambled out there before the rain and had to pull the fence parts back up the dam with a rope.”

Dyer said while this has happened before, the damage was never to this extent.

“If you have seen anyone breaking apart the fence, or if you do in the future, please call the police and also let us know,” said Dyer.

The Trails Committee volunteers planned to replace the posts and use the rails available to close the gap.

“This destruction is very disappointing, and it is hard to stop future vandalism,” said Dyer, “however, we do have some cameras that can be deployed to capture the image of perpetrators, which will be provided to the Shelton Police Department for their action.”

