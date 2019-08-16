Shelton Trails Committee hosts work party Aug. 17

The Shelton Trails Committes is hosting a trail maintenance work party on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 8:30 a.m., at Nicholdale Farm, 324 Leavenworth Road, Shelton. Look for the Trailhead Parking sign on Route 110.

Volunteers will help clear the overgrowth at Nicholdale Farm, which is part of the Shelton Land Conservation Trust property.

Dress for the weather and bring work gloves and water. Clippers, loppers and other tools will be provided, or feel free to bring your own.

If the weather looks questionable, check the Shelton Trails Blog for updates.